SA celebrates 47 years since first multiracial tourney
Toweel family hosted fistic contest
Yesterday marked 47 years since SA hosted a multiracial professional boxing tournament.
Staged by Maurice Toweel — who was assisted by his brothers Alan Toweel Senior and Willie Toweel — the historic event took place at Rand Stadium, south of Johannesburg, on Aug. 17, 1974. ..
