Boxing

SA celebrates 47 years since first multiracial tourney

Toweel family hosted fistic contest

18 August 2021 - 09:44

Yesterday marked 47 years since SA hosted a multiracial professional boxing tournament. 

Staged by Maurice Toweel — who was assisted by his brothers Alan Toweel Senior and Willie Toweel — the historic event took place at Rand Stadium, south of Johannesburg, on Aug. 17, 1974. ..

