Current generation of boxers an unappreciated gift

Let us, the boxing family, nurture the quality talent SA possesses now and stop comparing them to the dogs of war of yesteryear as if we, as individuals, still perform in our different fields the way we did 20, 15, 10 or even five years ago.

We still spend 55 minutes of every hour talking about the past and only five minutes on the present, with nothing left for tomorrow. Once we accept that the time we live in now and its challenges require us to put our heads together irrespective of our social standing, we will begin to appreciate the mould of boxers the universe has presented to us now. It is criminal to compare them to what the world boasted back then.

Can we please stop and accept that human beings are born and not manufactured like furniture that one can design the way one wants it to look.

Let us appreciate Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk, Ilunga Makabu, Kevin Lerena, Canelo Alvarez, Jermall Charlo, Errol Spence jnr, Terence Crawford, Josh Taylor, Gervonta Davis, Naoya Inoue, Suny Edwards, Thammanoon Niyomtrong and Ludumo Lamati among the many pugilists who keep us glued to our television screens when they fight.

Oops! I must quickly indicate that this is my perspective before I get attacked again by that same nincompoop who, in a quest to look for relevance in the boxing sector, made the silly accusation that myself and Sowetan newspaper misinformed the entire fight public through a story the Peoples' Paper printed recently.

The story was about Panamanian legend and boxing icon Roberto “Hands of Stone” Duran having fought here at the Carousel on November 15 1997. That is the fact. I interviewed the man and I covered his fight, which he won on points after eight rounds against David Radford.