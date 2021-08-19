Dlomo v Makeleni bout promises to be an exciting bill

Fight part of Heritage Month celebrations

Siseko Makeleni’s wishes to become the pride of South African boxing has finally come to fruition. Rated No.1 by Boxing SA’s (BSA) in July rankings, the Eastern Cape-based boxer will face defending champion ‘Prince” Dlomo on Sep. 26 at Booysens Hall, southern Johannesburg.



This fight has been on the cards since March when BSA instructed Dlomo to make a mandatory defence against Makeleni. The instruction was that Dlomo — whose career is guided by trainer Charity Mukondeleli — must do that within 90 days from the day he dethroned Xolani Mcotheli, which was March 20...