Beef up and capacitate the police
Different images of lone police officers helplessly waving away groups of looters were a familiar sight during the violent spree that gripped Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal last month.
These images aptly told a story of what we now know for sure – our security forces were unprepared and had no capacity to deal with the violence and destruction that confronted us...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.