Boxer Kevin Lerena walks away with 'minor injuries' after helicopter crash

Boxer Kevin Lerena walked away with “minor injuries” after the helicopter in which he was training crashed on Saturday morning.

The instructor also escaped serious injury‚ fight publicist Brian Mitchell said in a post on Facebook.

Mitchell also posted pictures of the crashed helicopter.

“We are all grateful for the protection of everyone in this helicopter this morning‚” wrote Mitchell.

“By the grace of God the instructor and Kevin escaped with minor injuries. The crash will be investigated by the necessary authorities.”