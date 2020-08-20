Lerato Dlamini climbs WBC ladder

South Africans are quietly moving up the ranks. Actually, nine of them now occupy top-10 ratings from the hard-to-please WBC, which is one of the top-four most renowned sanctioning boxing bodies. Others are the WBA, IBF and WBO.



The WBC ratings committee carefully selects boxers to be rated in the top 15 in every weight division. Boxing comprises 17 weight categories. ..