Somhale's shindig out of this world
Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung's nuptial ceremony has broken the golden rule for wedding guests to avoid wearing white at all costs.
Following on their OTT (Over-the-top) traditional wedding last September, Somhale, as the couple is affectionately known, had their white wedding at Inimitable Wedding Venue in Muldersdrift on the West Rand yesterday.
The picturesque venue is known for its stunning glass chapel and manicured garden.
Somhale's A-list guests included Basetsana Kumalo, Minnie Dlamini, Lerato Kganyago, Shauwn Mkhize (formerly Mpisane), Norma Gigaba, Tessa Twala, Ayanda Thabethe, DJ Shimza, Khaya Dladla, Dineo Ranaka, Ayanda Makayi, Thando Thabethe, Khanyi Mbau, Brenda Mtambo and Lunga Shabalala.
The highbrow invitation also encouraged guests to don shoes with Red Bottoms - a pricey trademark for French designer Christian Louboutin.
"This is the final piece of the puzzle... the final celebration of our union ... it's been an amazing journey, so many events, so many friends, so much family and so much love. Thank you all for joining in via our social media," Mhlongo wrote on Instagram yesterday.
Somhale's gilded wedding bands were custom-made by Nungu Diamonds. The couple's groomsmen that included his longtime BFF TT Mbha and singer Vusi Nova, who looked dapper in white tuxedo jackets from C-Squared. Studded Louboutin sneakers completed their looks. "I have been on this incredible journey with my friends Somizi and Mohale, today we fit the last piece of the puzzle," Mbha wrote.
Event planner Zavion Kotze put the shindig together. His extravagant decor included flowers imported from Colombia, Holland, Thailand and Kenya. The couple relied on their go-to fashion designer Gert Johan-Coetzee to make them look picture-perfect.
The wedding will screen exclusively as a four-part special Somizi & Mohale: The Union on streaming platform Showmax on February 24.
