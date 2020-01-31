Somhale's shindig out of this world

Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung's nuptial ceremony has broken the golden rule for wedding guests to avoid wearing white at all costs.

Following on their OTT (Over-the-top) traditional wedding last September, Somhale, as the couple is affectionately known, had their white wedding at Inimitable Wedding Venue in Muldersdrift on the West Rand yesterday.

The picturesque venue is known for its stunning glass chapel and manicured garden.