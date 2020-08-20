Now you can watch ‘Idols SA’ anywhere, even on your phone
The sizzling voice talent show is available to watch on the DStv Now app
If you haven’t tuned in to watch the Idols SA auditions, catch the first few episodes online with DStv Now. Expect nothing but fire from Idols judges Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, Unathi and Randall Abrahams, serving us looks and dishing hard truths to Idols hopefuls, alongside the host ProVerb.
Here's a taste of what to expect this season ...
How to watch DStv on your phone or online
There is no extra cost to watch DStv on your phone or online, you just need to be a DStv subscriber and have Wi-Fi or mobile data.
Here’s how it works
- Go online to now.dstv.com or download the DStv Now app from the Google Play or Apple App store.
- Create a username and password OR log in using your DStv details.
- Go to Live, find the Mzansi Magic channel (161) and start watching Idols live.
- If you missed the latest episode of Idols, it’s available to watch in the DStv Now app as well — just go to Catch Up.
PLUS download episodes to watch later
One of the best things about using DStv Now is downloading episodes to watch on your phone. Download the latest episode of Idols while you’re on Wi-Fi, then watch the episodes later while you’re offline.
If you don’t have access to Wi-Fi, use mobile data while watching DStv via the app. MTN, Vodacom and Telkom all have data bundles for video streaming that are super cost-effective and give you more data to watch videos on your phone.
This article was paid for by DStv Now.