Tap Tap Academy to host first pro tourney.

The Tap Tap Boxing Academy will stage the inaugural Tap Tap Championship professional tournament on Sunday, in conjunction with the Tap Tap Makhathini Foundation.

This is made possible by the department of sport and recreation in KwaZulu- Natal, in honour of Elijah "Tap Tap" Makhathini, the 79-year-old who is one of the few former boxers from that province who achieved greatness during apartheid.

The former cattle herd began boxing under the guidance of his grandfather in Eshowe. Makhathini's move to Stanger in search of work was a turning point because that is where he teamed up with Chin Govender who became his trainer.

Makhathini's first national title was the SA middleweight non-white belt. He won it during the time when black and white boxers were not allowed to fight against each other.