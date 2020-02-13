Tap Tap Academy to host first pro tourney
The Tap Tap Boxing Academy will stage the inaugural Tap Tap Championship professional tournament on Sunday, in conjunction with the Tap Tap Makhathini Foundation.
This is made possible by the department of sport and recreation in KwaZulu- Natal, in honour of Elijah "Tap Tap" Makhathini, the 79-year-old who is one of the few former boxers from that province who achieved greatness during apartheid.
The former cattle herd began boxing under the guidance of his grandfather in Eshowe. Makhathini's move to Stanger in search of work was a turning point because that is where he teamed up with Chin Govender who became his trainer.
Makhathini's first national title was the SA middleweight non-white belt. He won it during the time when black and white boxers were not allowed to fight against each other.
Makhathini went on to win the "undisputed" SA title after fights between black and whites were permitted. He beat Jan Kies in 1976 but lost the belt to Doug Lumely the following year.
Makhathini retired in 1980 with 47 wins, 13 losses and two draws. Makhathini received the Order of Ikhamanga, silver, in 2004. Three years later he was elected to the SA Sports Hall of Fame. BSA presented Makhathini with the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.
Makhathini's son Cebiso announced yesterday that the tournament will take place at Nkume Community Hall, Emaqeleni, north of Eshowe town.
"We are grateful as the family to the government for assisting us in staging our first pro tournament," he said .
He said fans must expect entertaining action, with the heavyweight clash between Josh Pretorius and Limbani Lano of Malawi headlining the bill, while Marc Subramoney faces Didier Nywembwe.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.