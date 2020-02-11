Victory says it all for Kevin Lerena as Russian thrown in towel

The naysayers who say referee Leszek Jankowiak from Poland stopped the fight too soon between young, bigger and heavy-punching Kevin "Two Guns" Lerena and Firat Arslan got it all wrong.

Actually the fight - Lerena's sixth defence of the IBO cruiserweight belt at the EWS Arena in Goeppinggen, Germany on Saturday night - was stopped by Arslan's people.

They threw in the towel after Lerena had wobbled their man with a series of punches.

The referee was just acting on those instructions.

Arslan won only the fourth round and then the fight which took place in front of his home crowd deteriorated.

Lerena improved to 12 knockouts in 25 wins against a loss.