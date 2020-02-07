Kevin Lerena promises another stoppage as he hunts title

Kevin "Two Guns" Lerena's word is his bond - when the reigning IBO cruiserweight boxing champion promises to knock you clean out, he just does that with ease.

He vowed to do the number on both Artur Mann and Sefer Seferi, and indeed they were done and dusted in rounds four and three respectively.

Lerena - who has no amateur background - turned professional in 2011. He is a gym fanatic whose work ethic helps him make up for his shortcomings. He has left 11 of his 24 victims gasping for air.