Boxing promoter Tshabalala recounts hijacking ordeal

Boxing promoter Fanakhe Tshabalala has relived how he narrowly escaped death after he was hijacked in Spruitview on the East Rand last month.

Tshabalala, who promotes under Fantastic 2 Promotion, lost his 2012 Audi RS5 (worth around R1.1m) and R10,000 that was withdrawn from his bank account. The car has not been found, Tshabalala said.

"I spent six hours in a bush under gunpoint," said the 44-year-old.

"I am still traumatised and the whole drama comes back heavily when I am about to reach a robot because it feels like they are going to pounce again. Sleeping is also very traumatic. I am going through counselling but it's hard."

Tshabalala said he was about to leave a house he had visited in Spruitview and "suddenly I was surprised by two armed guys. They ordered me to occupy the back seat. One drove. It was around 9pm. We were driving around Katlehong and Thokoza. The one who sat with me took my cellphone and demanded the password [to my banking app].

"He then accessed the banking app and... increased my daily limit before demanding that I give him the pin number for the card, which I gave to him."

He said there was a VW Polo following them.