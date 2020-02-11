Boxing promoter Tshabalala recounts hijacking ordeal
Boxing promoter Fanakhe Tshabalala has relived how he narrowly escaped death after he was hijacked in Spruitview on the East Rand last month.
Tshabalala, who promotes under Fantastic 2 Promotion, lost his 2012 Audi RS5 (worth around R1.1m) and R10,000 that was withdrawn from his bank account. The car has not been found, Tshabalala said.
"I spent six hours in a bush under gunpoint," said the 44-year-old.
"I am still traumatised and the whole drama comes back heavily when I am about to reach a robot because it feels like they are going to pounce again. Sleeping is also very traumatic. I am going through counselling but it's hard."
Tshabalala said he was about to leave a house he had visited in Spruitview and "suddenly I was surprised by two armed guys. They ordered me to occupy the back seat. One drove. It was around 9pm. We were driving around Katlehong and Thokoza. The one who sat with me took my cellphone and demanded the password [to my banking app].
"He then accessed the banking app and... increased my daily limit before demanding that I give him the pin number for the card, which I gave to him."
He said there was a VW Polo following them.
"Once I had given them all the pin numbers they wanted, the Polo stopped next to us and the bank card and pin numbers were given to the driver. They withdrew every single penny I had in my account."
Tshabalala said he was then taken to a bush.
"The one guy ordered me to lie down and keep quiet but make sure that I don't look at him because he was going to shoot me," said Tshabalala.
"He was on the phone communicating with somebody. I suspect it had to do with the tracker because after some time the guy on the other side called and said I am done.
"He then told me that he was leaving and said I must face down and not do anything because he would shoot me. I obliged and about 30 minutes after he had left, I got up."
Tshabalala said he ran until he came across some shacks and was told he was in Katlehong. He said he then went to the police to open a case.
Police said they would only comment today.
