It's time to deliver Mr President

President Cyril Ramaphosa will stand before the nation this evening to deliver his State of the Nation Address buoyed by a recent survey that shows that he has 62% approval rating from South African citizens.

It appears that - despite frustrations caused by load-shedding, growing unemployment, the failure by authorities to bring the corrupt to book and the collapse of SAA - the majority of South Africans still pin their hopes on the president.

And this is perfectly understandable, especially given our country's recent history where a president was an immediate and a present danger to our collective survival and prosperity.

Many of our citizens are just relieved that we have come out of that era and that the dignity of the office of the president has been restored.

But Ramaphosa cannot ride on the crest of the wave forever without beginning to take bold and decisive steps to pull the country out of its current crises of low economic growth, high rate of joblessness and collapsing state-owned enterprises.