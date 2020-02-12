Zolani Tete tips Naoya to beat Casimero

Zolani Tete says he has not tipped Naoya Inoue to defeat Filipino John Riel Casimero in their unification bout in Las Vegas on April 25 because of bitterness that Casimero dethroned him as the WBO champion last year.

But instead, Tete says his opinion is based on the assessment of the two boxers' contrasting styles and their advantages.

He believes that the 26-year-old Japanese star who holds the WBA Super, IBF bantamweight and winner of the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS), is superior all-round.

Naoya won the multimillion rand series as well as the Muhammad Ali trophy after defeating highly-rated former multiple world champion in four weight classes, Nonito Donaire, in Tokyo on November 7 last year.

"Inoue is a come-forward fighter, and we discovered against Donaire that he can also box. The guy has power. It may not be an easy fight but I think he will emerge victorious," said Tete.