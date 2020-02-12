Joyce Kungwane keeps the door open for Hekkie Budler

When one door closes, another opens. But we often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed door that we do not see the one that has opened for us.

This has been the case with Hekkie "Hexecutioner" Budler.

The former multiple world champion has been pondering what could have gone wrong with his elimination bout for the WBC belt that is held by Ken Shiro from Japan.

Budler, the 31-year-old boxer from Newlands in Johannesburg, had been given the No 1 spot by the WBC's ratings committee.

That meant Budler, who is trained by Colin Nathan, was supposed to be ordered by the WBC's Championship Committee to be involved in a title eliminator, or be handed a direct shot at Shiro, who has held the WBC belt since 2017.