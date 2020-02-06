Katembo no mismatch for Mbenge, trainer feels

Boxing trainer John Tshabalala has rubbished the declaration by some boxing experts that his charge Kuvesa Katembo is not in the same league as Thulani Mbenge and their proposed ABU welterweight fight should not be sanctioned.

Promoter Joyce Kungwane intends to stage the fight in Vanderbijlpark in the Vaal on March 28.

The chair of the Gauteng Promoters Association wants it to headline her bill.

"There will be no boxing at all if we are to go with people's opinion about matchups," said Tshabalala, a former Gauteng junior-middleweight champion who trains the little-known 26-year-old Congolese.

Katembo stopped Vladyslav Baranov within the distance in Pretoria in August 2018 and toyed with the experienced France Ramabolu over eight rounds in Turffontein on June 1 last year. But he remains an enigma to a lot of people.

"There is nothing that makes Thulani special as a fighter. I have been following his career and he thinks he can punch when he actually cannot," said Tshabalala.

Mbenge, 28, is the former ABU, SA, WBC International and IBO welterweight champ whose last fight was in July last year when he lost the IBO belt to Sebastian Formella in Germany.