Ascending AU chair shows SA's role in Africa still intact

President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead a South African delegation to the 33rd Ordinary Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU), scheduled to take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Saturday and Sunday.

During this summit, SA will take over the chairship of the AU from Egypt.

This means that the government of SA will be presented with a significant opportunity to lead on behalf of the people of this glorious continent as he assumes the chairship of the AU for 2020, a year in which the continent has set itself a goal to silence the guns as part of the efforts to realise Agenda 2063.

It is worth noting that SA was unanimously elected to be the chair of the AU in January 2019, by all AU member states at a time when some pessimistic observers were arguing that SA's influence was waning on the continent.

However, it follows natural logic to refer to James Hall in his book Africa's Lost Leader. James Hall observed that "despite challenges the Republic of South Africa has gone through in the recent past, the country is still widely perceived as the natural leader, principal conflict manager and chief international interlocutor on security and economic development".