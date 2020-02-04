Trainer Tobias can't wait for Simon to show off his skill

Harry Simon Junior will provide preliminary celebrations to Namibians by winning both the WBA Africa and IBF International junior welterweight belts on the eve of that country's 30th Independence Day celebrations, promised trainer Nestor Tobias.

He said the 23-year-old son of once-feared world champion Harry "The Terminator" Simon will take on dual champion Jabulani Makhense at Emperors Palace on March 21.

"This is a huge opportunity for Junior to make a name for himself. We will shock everybody at Emperors Palace when he steps into the ring on the eve of Namibia's 30th Independence Day celebrations. What a special occasion it will be. It will not be easy, but he is a born champion. He is committed, he is skillful and I cannot wait for him to show the world what he is made of," said Tobias of the youngster who remains undefeated after 11 fights.

Junior's father was trained here by Brian Mitchell who guided him to victory for the WBO junior middleweight belt in 1998.

Simon and his son appeared together in a tournament in Namibia on November 24 2018 and both won their fights.

Simon has not fought since and he remains undefeated with 31 wins and 23 knockouts.

The rematch between WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will be broadcast live by SuperSport from MGM Grand in Las Vegas on February 22.