Cavin Johnson 'OK' after heart attack

Premiership football coach Cavin Johnson is out of danger, following a heart attack on Friday, and is recuperating at home.

The 60-year-old married father of three, who was suspended and then sacked by Black Leopards last week, spent two days at Life Fourways Hospital where he was admitted on Friday.

"I am fine. Everything is fine; it was little bit of heart attack," he told Sowetan yesterday. "I was hospitalised for two nights in Fourways but I am OK now."

Asked if the scare could be associated with the manner in which things unfolded for him at Leopards last week, Johnson said: "I don't think so. These things happen in life; old cars give problem now and again."

Allan Clark was appointed Leopards caretaker coach following Johnson's departure.

He led Lidoda Duvha to a 2-1 victory over Stellenbosch in Thohoyandou yesterday.