Makabu wants to win world title for SA

Ilunga Makabu can't wait to thank President Cyril Ramaphosa for what SA has done for him and his successful boxing career.

The Congolese kicked off his blossoming career here in 2008. He had arrived in Johannesburg alone, a year earlier at the age of 20, seeking to start afresh in the city. He knew no one but was fortunately taken in by the late legendary boxing trainer Nick Durandt.

Makabu is confident of winning the vacant WBC cruiserweight belt against Michal Cieslak of Poland in the second edition of the "Rumble in the Jungle" in Congo tonight.

Makabu, from Kananga, the capital of Kasai Province in the Central African country, is now trained by Durandt's son Damien. The 32-year-old has stayed loyal the Durandt stable over the years.

His fight tonight was supposed to be the "Rumble in the Jungle 2", according to American promoter Don King.