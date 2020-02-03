Kevin Lerena: 'A true champ fights anywhere'

Great world boxing champions are defined by their will to fight anywhere.

That is the view of highly rated reigning IBO cruiserweight champion Kevin "Two Guns" Lerena, who jetted off to Germany in a buoyant mood on Friday ahead of the sixth defence of his belt against that country's veteran Firat Arslan next Saturday.

"A true champion is made through facing adversity and fighting away from home. It makes you a better man," said the champion, whose fight will take place at EWS Arena in Goppingen.

Lerena - who is rated at No 2 by the WBA and third by the IBF - fought three times here at home last year.

To some people the 27-year-old should be too strong and fresh for the 49-year-old veteran of 48 wins, eight losses and three draws. Arslan held the WBA belt from 2007 to 2008.