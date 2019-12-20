Thabiso Mchunu a win away from WBC title bout

Thabiso "The Rock" Mchunu could bounce back into contention for the WBC cruiserweight if he wins the WBC Silver title which will be at stake in the battle of left handers against Denis Lebedev in Russia tomorrow.

Mchunu is rated No 8, a spot above the vastly experienced former WBA holder, who has only two losses in 35 fights. Mchunu has 21 wins and five losses, and his entourage have been in Russia since Monday.

Trainer Peter Smith said the public there view the fight as a very big occasion since 40-year-old Lebedev is a such a popular name.

"He is very relevant to the boxing community in Russia," said Smith yesterday. "He reigned supreme as the WBC champ for six years. He retired eight months ago, but decided to return. Personally I think it's going to be his last fight."