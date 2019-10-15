Mchunu must perform for the cameras

Thabiso "The Rock" Mchunu must be

explosive and provide excitement from the word go in his 10-rounder with Namibian Wilberforce "Black Mamba" Shihepo at Time Square in Pretoria on Sunday. That would make it easier for promoters to get the backing of TV broadcasters for his fights going forward.

Word doing the rounds is that female promoter Janie Hebler of 5th Elements lost hair significantly trying to convince broadcasters to buy into this fight.

It is alleged that SuperSport was excited with the proposed third instalment between Mchunu and Thomas "Tommy Gun" Oosthuizen. Tommy Gun, who won the first of their two bouts, was willing to face Mchunu but the SA and ABU cruiserweight champion refused.

Mchunu saw no value in the third fight though it would have settled the score between the two left-handers.

Hebler moved swiftly to get 36-year-old Shihepo as the new opponent for Mchunu. SuperSport is still going to broadcast it, but it took a lot of convincing for that to happen.