Eliminators to decide SA title

Mfusi Maxhayi must first deal with Aphiwe Masengwane in order to be eligible to contest for the South African featherweight title that was vacated by Khanyile "Man Dee" Bulana.

Bulana, from Scenery Park in East London, relinquished that domestic title last month after capturing the IBF Continental junior-lightweight title against Phila Mpontshana.

There is a proposal on Boxing SA's table for two elimination bouts featuring the top four contenders. The winners will then meet for the title.

Lerato Dlamini is rated No 1 but his trainer Colin Nathan explained that his charge has a defence of his WBC Silver title lined up. Masengwane, who is rated No 2, will therefore face No 3 contender Maxhayi. The second elimination bout will be between Jeff Magagane and fifth-rated Thembani Mbangatha.