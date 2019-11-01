I call the shots - Nomfesane Malindi
CEO of Rumble Africa boxing promotions Nomfesane Nyatela said any boxer rated in the top 10 of the bantamweight division where her company's charge Ronald Malindi rules with an iron fist will be accommodated.
She was responding to a question on the challenge that has been lodged to Boxing SA by the management of Rofhiwa Nemushungwa for a showdown with Malindi.
Nemushungwa is rated No 5 and his trainer Alan Toweel Junior revealed yesterday that his charge had wanted to challenge Malindi just after he won the title last year.
"Unfortunately he lost to Lwandile Sityatha on a split decision and he had to redeem himself against Cleutus Mbele and he has done that against Cleutus, so Rofhiwa now qualifies to challenge Ronald," said Toweel Junior.
Nyatela said: "We are the champions, so we will call the shots.
"Rofhiwa must just wait for us to do things our way."
The champion is due to make a voluntary defence - which means he will defend against a boxer of his choice but in the top 10 ratings.
Trainer Bernie Pailman said: "We will choose who we want.
"Rofhiwa and his trainer can't dictate to us."
The outspoken champion said: "Rofhiwa beats Cleutus, ikhehla (old man), and he thinks he is happening.
"Anyway I will fight him any time but I would prefer to take him down to East London which is my second home now that I am promoted there," said the champion from Johannesburg who is undefeated in 17 fights."
