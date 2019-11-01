I call the shots - Nomfesane Malindi

CEO of Rumble Africa boxing promotions Nomfesane Nyatela said any boxer rated in the top 10 of the bantamweight division where her company's charge Ronald Malindi rules with an iron fist will be accommodated.

She was responding to a question on the challenge that has been lodged to Boxing SA by the management of Rofhiwa Nemushungwa for a showdown with Malindi.

Nemushungwa is rated No 5 and his trainer Alan Toweel Junior revealed yesterday that his charge had wanted to challenge Malindi just after he won the title last year.

"Unfortunately he lost to Lwandile Sityatha on a split decision and he had to redeem himself against Cleutus Mbele and he has done that against Cleutus, so Rofhiwa now qualifies to challenge Ronald," said Toweel Junior.