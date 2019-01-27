Pailman goes beyond the call of duty

It has been a long journey - from being a ruffian to a noble pug - but ex-gang member Bernie Pailman has forcefully taken his place as one of the respected boxing trainers in South Africa.

But actually, Pailman is not only a trainer whose concern is to get boxers fit mentally and physically for action and take his due 10% of their purse monies and walk away until boxers sign for another fight.

This 50-year-old man also manages not only the boxing careers but the lives of his many charges.

It is known that the rules stipulate that a boxing licensee can only be registered for one role. Either you box, train, manage or promote fights but it is illegal to double-up.

Some licensees, especially trainers, double-up as managers. The truth must be told that it is about taking a lion's share, 25%, of boxers' purse. A trainer is paid 10% while the manager gets 15%, and when you do both, you smile all the way to the bank.