Munyai has no antidote for rival Kamanga's slow poison

Clement "Slow Poison" Kamanga lived up to the promise he made in the week - that he wasn't driving from Johannesburg to Polokwane to lose to Tshifhiwa Munyai.

Kamanga pulverised Munyai into submission in seven rounds on Sunday, bettering his record to six short-route wins in his 10 victories so far, against one loss.

Their bout topped the nine-bout tournament hosted by TK Boxing Promotions at Ngoako Ramatlhodi Sports Complex Hall in Polokwane.

Said Kamanga: "The fight was tough but I felt my punches were powerful enough to slow him a bit. He kept holding me and fighting from retreat, so I applied more pressure."

His trainer Lionel Hunter, who was assisted in the comer by Junior Asoya, said: "Clement was nice and fit. His biggest challenge has been weight due to what he eats. I took him to a professional dietician and I am seeing the results. Watch him in his upcoming fights."

In another fight, Ronald "King" Malindi could have boxed his way into a bantamweight title fight with current champion Toto Helebe.

Malindi, who is rated No 1, outpointed Bongani Bhuti over eight rounds to improve his record to 13 wins.

Jeff "911" Magagane emerged victorious in a closely contested eight-rounder against Thembani Hobyani, while Thabang "Pretty Boy" Ramagole stopped Nyelisani "Rose of Limpopo" Thagambega in the fourth round.

Refhumelo Shikwembane and Emmanuel Mhlongo thrilled the crowd in their fiercely contested six-rounder, which Shikwembane won on points.

Other results (four-rounders):Khayalethu Mnqandi beat Rirothe Randiam on points; Saul Hlongwane beat Tendo Mulima also on points; Zacarius Coaas beat Moses Manda, TKO 3; and Anthony Moloisane beat Hloni Maboko, KO 1.