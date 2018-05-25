Bumper boxing weekend for Mzansi fight fans

Bongani Magasela previews a weekend boxing bonanza that will see action start in Johannesburg tonight, before moving to Eastern Cape tomorrow and Polokwane on Sunday.

Kalakoda Boxing Promotions will organise an international six-bout tournament at the Portuguese Hall, south of Johannesburg, tonight.

The tournament is part of Africa Month celebrations.

South Africa will pin its hopes on Matshidiso "Nomeva" Mokebisi, Simangele "Smash" Hadebe and Willis Baloyi.

Mokebisi will welcome Zimbabwean Cindy Ncube in an ABU SADC female featherweight championship.