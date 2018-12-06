Fuzile eager to end year in style

Trainer Colin "Nomakanjani" Nathan says he and promoter Thembalethu "Terries" Ntuthu want their charge Azinga "Golden Boy" Fuzile to end the year in style by winning the IBF Intercontinental junior- lightweight title on Sunday.

The 22-year-old left- handed boxer will take on Global Boxing Council champion Ibrahim "King Class Mawe" Class, the US-based boxer from Tanzania, in Ntuthu's tournament at Orient Theatre where Fuzile, from Duncan Village, recently produced the upset of the year in a local ring.

The former SA, WBC Youth and IBF Africa featherweight champion, who was involved in his 12th professional bout, forced former triple world boxing champion Malcolm "The Stone" Klassen to give up in the fourth round on October 21.