Fuzile eager to end year in style
Trainer Colin "Nomakanjani" Nathan says he and promoter Thembalethu "Terries" Ntuthu want their charge Azinga "Golden Boy" Fuzile to end the year in style by winning the IBF Intercontinental junior- lightweight title on Sunday.
The 22-year-old left- handed boxer will take on Global Boxing Council champion Ibrahim "King Class Mawe" Class, the US-based boxer from Tanzania, in Ntuthu's tournament at Orient Theatre where Fuzile, from Duncan Village, recently produced the upset of the year in a local ring.
The former SA, WBC Youth and IBF Africa featherweight champion, who was involved in his 12th professional bout, forced former triple world boxing champion Malcolm "The Stone" Klassen to give up in the fourth round on October 21.
In Class, Fuzile will be up against a boxer who boasts 10 knockouts in 22 wins, against four losses.The 28-year-old has not lost a fight in eight bouts since 2016.
"We want Fuzile to close the year in style," said Nathan yesterday.
"We are obviously surfing on the destruction of Malcolm Klassen.
"Fuzile is already rated No9 by the IBF. In a few years' time, he will be fighting for the actual IBF title."
Ntuthu's Bumper Xmas Show also features two more title fights - two vacant WBO- sanctioned bouts and an SA championship title.
Nathan, who is Ntuthu's international adviser, will spend Christmas in Macao, an island near Hong Kong, where his two world champions, IBF flyweight holder Moruti Mthalane and WBA Super junior- flyweight champion Hekkie Budler, will defend their belts.