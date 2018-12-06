5 times DJ Zinhle and daughter Kairo Forbes slayed us on Instagram

Club DJ, author, entrepreneur, and yummy mummy DJ Zinhle has had a really good year. Her book, Meeting your power has seen tremendous success, with fans raving about it on the streets of twitter.

Co-parenting with her ex AKA has also been incredible to witness and we can't help but notice the numerous rumours about the parents getting back together.

Kairo is the apple of Zinhle’s eyes, and the two can be seen on Instagram in fashionable attire, singing to her Barbie dolls, dancing around in her mom’s exquisite walk-in closet and often just spending quality time together.

Here are five times Zinhle and Kairo had Instagram melting at the palm of their hands: