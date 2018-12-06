5 times DJ Zinhle and daughter Kairo Forbes slayed us on Instagram
Club DJ, author, entrepreneur, and yummy mummy DJ Zinhle has had a really good year. Her book, Meeting your power has seen tremendous success, with fans raving about it on the streets of twitter.
Co-parenting with her ex AKA has also been incredible to witness and we can't help but notice the numerous rumours about the parents getting back together.
Kairo is the apple of Zinhle’s eyes, and the two can be seen on Instagram in fashionable attire, singing to her Barbie dolls, dancing around in her mom’s exquisite walk-in closet and often just spending quality time together.
Here are five times Zinhle and Kairo had Instagram melting at the palm of their hands:
Zinhle is the proudest mom as we can see in her post where she raved about being Kairo's mom. The pair are also very fashion forward.
Kairo seemingly loves spending quality time with her mom and the confident toddler keeps her mom on her toes with her quirky personality that has stolen the hearts of Instagram.
Zinhle adores her daughter and Kairo is not short of kisses and love from her celebrity mom!
#KairoTurns3 was the hashtag for the precious little’s girls third birthday party. Her party included real-life ballerinas that had her smiling from ear-to-ear.
Kairo is her mom’s biggest fan! Here Kairo took to the streets and supported her mom at one of her DJ gigs.