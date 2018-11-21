Tommy will put pressure on The Rock
Harold Volbrecht has nicely summed up what will happen when left-handers Thomas "Tommy Gun" Oosthuizen and Thabiso "The Rock" Mchunu collide in their eagerly awaited rematch at Emperors Palace on December 8.
"Once beaten, twice shy," he said yesterday. "If you beat a guy once, chances are that you can beat him three times."
During his heyday as a fighter, Volbrecht defeated Joseph "Destroyer" Lala three times in his 15 successful defences of the South African welterweight belt.
Volbrecht retired undefeated as the champion.
He was asked about Oosthuizen, especially his conduct because the grossly talented 30-year-old boxer has a tendency to misbehave.
Drugs landed him in jail for three months but he came out and went straight into an ABU title fight against Mchunu and won it.
"Tommy is staying with me at my house," said the man who has always treated the boxer like a son. "He's training hard and he is coming on nicely. Johnny Muller is pushing him for stamina.
"Tommy should be better prepared this time than the previous fight with Mchunu because we have enough time to prepare for the December 8 fight. Everything is falling into place.
"Going into the last fight, I told Tommy to just box from outside and use speed. This this time Tommy will put more pressure and match Mchunu. Tommy will beat Mchunu again."
Oosthuizen fought his first professional boxing match in 2008 and remained undefeated after 24 fights under Volbrecht.
The boxer left his long-time trainer and joined Gert Strydom, who guided him to two wins in three fights.
Oosthuizen rejoined Volbrecht after his stay in jail.
The fight is the main bout of Golden Gloves's tournament.
Thabo Spampool will be the referee while ABU vice-president Peter Ngatane will be fight supervisor.