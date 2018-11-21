Tommy will put pressure on The Rock

Harold Volbrecht has nicely summed up what will happen when left-handers Thomas "Tommy Gun" Oosthuizen and Thabiso "The Rock" Mchunu collide in their eagerly awaited rematch at Emperors Palace on December 8.

"Once beaten, twice shy," he said yesterday. "If you beat a guy once, chances are that you can beat him three times."

During his heyday as a fighter, Volbrecht defeated Joseph "Destroyer" Lala three times in his 15 successful defences of the South African welterweight belt.

Volbrecht retired undefeated as the champion.