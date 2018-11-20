The evolution of unbeaten Mbenge

Future prospects should spur on Thulani "Evolution" Mbenge no matter how hard it gets in the ring with Mexican Miguel Vasquez at Emperors Palace on December 8.

Promoter Rodney Berman intends to introduce Mbenge, the current IBO welterweight champion, to the American fight public next year.

Mbenge will put his IBO strap on the line against the Mexican who has 40 wins with 15 knockouts against six losses.

Berman, whose Golden Gloves promotions is responsible for the 26-year-old who's undefeated after 14 fights, said: "My next move is to take him to the US. I have already spoken to my associates Lou DiBella and Thulani must just do the job on December 8 and the rest will fall into space."