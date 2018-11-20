The evolution of unbeaten Mbenge
Future prospects should spur on Thulani "Evolution" Mbenge no matter how hard it gets in the ring with Mexican Miguel Vasquez at Emperors Palace on December 8.
Promoter Rodney Berman intends to introduce Mbenge, the current IBO welterweight champion, to the American fight public next year.
Mbenge will put his IBO strap on the line against the Mexican who has 40 wins with 15 knockouts against six losses.
Berman, whose Golden Gloves promotions is responsible for the 26-year-old who's undefeated after 14 fights, said: "My next move is to take him to the US. I have already spoken to my associates Lou DiBella and Thulani must just do the job on December 8 and the rest will fall into space."
Mbenge's 12-rounder with Vasquez will form part of Berman's last tournament of the year. It will be headlined by the eagerly awaited rematch between Thomas Oosthuizen and Thabiso Mchunu. The winner will also take home the vacant SA title.
Mchunu and Mbenge are gym mates at the Smiths Gym of trainer Sean Smith. Mbenge won the IBO strap in September against Argentinian Diego Cruz Chaves.
Mbenge has shown maturity beyond his short spell in the professional ranks.
Early in round seven, he sent Chaves down flat on his face with a big right hand and referee Deon Dwarte waved the fight off at 36 seconds into the round. That was Mbenge's 11th KO.