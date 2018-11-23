Another coaching change for Bucs' MDC

Orlando Pirates' first team performance analyst Michael Loftman has taken charge of the club's MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) side, becoming the Bucs' sixth reserve coach in five years.

Loftman, 28, is replacing Mandla Qhogi, who has been demoted to assistant role after starting the campaign as the main coach.

Augusto Palacios, Zipho Dlangalala, Benson Mhlongo and Rayaan Jacobs are other tacticians who've mentored the Sea Robbers' MDC side in the past.

Born in London, England, Loftman holds Uefa A Coaching Licence. The new Bucs Diski trainer previously worked as English Premiership giants Tottenham Hotspurs' development coach.

In 2016, he coached Zambian top-flight side Lusaka Dynamos.

"I am also working for the first team as a performance analyst. It was only in the past three weeks that I took charge of the MDC team. I like to work with the youngsters and I hope I will have a successful spell as the youth coach at Pirates,'' said Loftman.

Since his appointment as the Soweto heavyweights' Diski coach, the ex-Spurs youth mentor has overseen three matches and is yet to lose.