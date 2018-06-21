Justice Siliga superfit for the fight against Subramoney

Justice "Venda Viper" Siliga can attest to the old axiom: "When one door closes, another one opens."

The boxer, whose international fight which was planned for May did not take place as arranged, is now scheduled to take on Marc Subramoney in a WBA Pan African heavyweight eliminator in Durban.

The 30-year-old No 2 contender for the South African title will take on Subramoney at Sibaya Casino in Durban on Wednesday night.

The two will also be fighting for the rights to challenge current SA champ

Ruann Visser.

Subramoney occupies the No 1 spot. Their fight on Wednesday will be staged by Setanta Promotions in conjunction with Fox Sports Africa.

The winner may get to challenge for the WBA Pan belt because Visser has issues with the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport, which suspended him after the boxer failed a dope test after dethroning Osborne Machimana as the champion in February.

"We never stopped training after the disappointment over my supposed fight against Alick Gogodo [who was knocked out in one round by Ukrainian Vladyslav Sirenko at Portuguese Hall in May]," said Siliga, who has not seen action since losing to Machimana in October.

"In fact, we've been training since February. I had to be in the gym to help my stablemate Akani Phuzi with sparring so that he can also help me when it is my turn to fight."

The supremely built Siliga said he was excited about the elimination bout.

"A win will put me on the No 1 spot for the South African title and also put me in line for the vacant WBA Pan African title.

"I saw one of his fights. He's okay but I'm smarter, quicker and hit harder. So he must brace himself for a real war."

Subramoney has five wins in seven fights.

Sikho Nqothole will also be in action against Sunday Kiwale from Tanzania for the vacant WBA Pan African junior bantamweight title.