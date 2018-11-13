Phuzi primed to defend title

Akani "Prime" Phuzi is lined up not only to defend his WBA Pan African cruiserweight title against Afinni "Finito" Abiodun but he will also be out to test his mettle against the Nigerian.

Their fight is the main bout of Setanta Promotions' international seven-bout tournament at Sibaya Casino in Durban on November 23.

Phuzi is a rising prospect who remains undefeated after six fights.

Interestingly, his foe from Lagos is also undefeated after the same number of boxing matches. Abiodun has the upper hand in terms of knockouts, with five, while Phuzi has three.

Phuzi is trained in Johannesburg by Alan Toweel jnr. The boxer will best be remembered for a stunning second- round knockout of Chris Thompson for the vacant Gauteng title on April 22.