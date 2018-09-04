Akani Phuzi dazzles Mwanza

Akani "Prime" Phuzi was a poet in motion when the 24-year-old prospect dazzled Congolese Youssof Kasango Mwanza over 12 one-sided rounds in Randburg to win the WBA Pan African title in his sixth fight on Sunday.

The former top Olympian from Limpopo, who already holds the Gauteng cruiserweight title, was in such fine form you could not tell it was only his first 12-rounder.

Credit must go to trainer Alan Toweel Junior, who got Phuzi into great shape, which enabled the boxer to last the distance against the Congolese fighter, whose record of eight wins, all by points, against two losses suggested that he is used to going the full distance.

Phuzi, who introduced himself to boxing fraternity as a knockout specialist after dispatching three of his five wins, abandoned that approach and instead boxed because he needs rounds.

The fighter boxed behind his jab, moved around nicely, like a ballerina, kept his shape and defence and, most of all, was in control of the fight.

His famous right hand was at work and it did the trick on Mwanza midway through the fight. However, Phuzi did not rush into finishinghim off, opting to prolong the pain.

What was more pleasing with Phuzi was the correlation between his muscles and nerves. He saw openings and he let go punches - no hesitation - and that had Mwanza focusing on Phuzi's punches instead of getting into his own rhythm.

All three judges scored the fight 118-109 for the local boxer, who is already rated number one for the SA title that is held by Thabiso "The Rock" Mchunu.

Phuzi's bout, which was well handled by referee Tony Nyangiwe, topped Supreme Boxing Promotions' seven-bout bill, which produced six knockouts.