Konkco itching to take on WBC champ Menayothin

Simphiwe "Chain Reaction" Konkco, the reigning IBO holder, is hopeful that the WBC Championship committee will make a ruling during the organisation's convention in Ukraine this week that reigning WBC mini flyweight champion, Wanheng Menayothin, defends against him.

Konkco, who is rated No 2 and is the only local boxer currently occupying such a top rating with the WBC, says No 1 contender Byron Rojas, of Nicaragua, will face WBA champion Thammanoon Niyomtrong on November 28.

Menoyathin remains undefeated after 51 fights while Niyomtrong, his homeboy from Thailand, is also yet to taste defeat after 18 bouts.

Menayothin, 32, has held the WBC title since 2014 and has defended it nine times. His last defence was on Saturday.

"I believe Byron's fight will affect the WBC ratings and I am optimistic that it will work in my favour," said 32-year-old Konkco from Mthatha, whose career is guided in Johannesburg by trainer Colin Nathan.

The boxer's promoter Rodney Berman is in Ukraine for the WBC's 56th convention alongside Boxing SA chairperson Peter Ngatane.

"It will not matter even if I have to travel to the champion's backyard [to fight him]," said Konkco.

"The important thing is that this will be the opportunity to challenge him. I will go there fully prepared to give my all and get a clean win. He has a great record but he's never fought a toughie like me.."

Konkco has been a professional boxer since 2007.

The former SA champion joined Nathan in 2016 after losing to the trainer's boxer Hekkie Budler for the IBO mini flyweight belt. However, after Budler vacated the title Konkco regained it by defeating Siyabonga Siyo.

Konkco, who has 19 wins against five losses, has since defended it three times d .

Other local boxers who are rated by the WBC are: Budler, Moruti Mthalane, Zolani Tete, Kevin Lerena, Thomas Oosthuizen, Ryno Liebenberg, Thulani Mbenge, Chris van Heerden, Xolisani Ndongeni, Lerato Dlamini, Ludumo Lamati, Ayanda Ndulani, Siphamandla Baleni, Deejay Kriel and Bongani Silila