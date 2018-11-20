Parties use land to woo voters.

The land expropriation gimmick is just an electioneering posture.

The PAC is not excited by the noise made about the adoption of a bill known as land expropriation.

This is a gimmick, which is used by parliamentarians to increase their electoral support for their political organisations.

The PAC is still firm on the agrarian question without any doubt. We are standing for land repossession and that will never change.

We have endured a political problem from 1652, and the only way to address such a crisis is through a political solution.

The PAC is confronting the cause of the problem of all socio-economic challenges we are subjected to in our daily lives.

This land expropriation gimmick will be a subject of litigation and a lengthy process, which will not return the land to the dispossessed African people.