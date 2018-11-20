Letters

Parties use land to woo voters

By Reader Letter - 20 November 2018 - 10:23
Image: Stock

The land expropriation gimmick is just an electioneering posture.

The PAC is not excited by the noise made about the adoption of a bill known as land expropriation.

This is a gimmick, which is used by parliamentarians to increase their electoral support for their political organisations.

The PAC is still firm on the agrarian question without any doubt. We are standing for land repossession and that will never change.

We have endured a political problem from 1652, and the only way to address such a crisis is through a political solution.

The PAC is confronting the cause of the problem of all socio-economic challenges we are subjected to in our daily lives.

This land expropriation gimmick will be a subject of litigation and a lengthy process, which will not return the land to the dispossessed African people.

It is legalistic in approach to address a political question.

The PAC is still calling for the return of the land to the rightful owners.

That's a political solution to a political problem.

Already, there is a pre-emptive strike, and a court challenge is under way to challenge the [constitutional review] committee that disregarded a lot of submissions against expropriation of land.

Kenneth Mokgatlhe, by e-mail

