Plans on track to open Golden Gloves office abroad

Veteran promoter Rodney Berman has allayed fears that his Golden Gloves promotions is about to close shop and relocate to New York.

"It is a possibility in the long term to promote in the US but the immediate aim is to have a presence in the biggest market in world boxing," said Berman, making it clear that he will be opening a satellite office in the US.

"The truth is you must be in the main stream, whether it's London or New York.

"Yes, there are serious financial challenges caused by the rand-dollar exchange, but no, we are not relocating. Having an office there, staffed by insiders and experts - with their contacts - will allow us to look after the interests of Golden Gloves' fighters."

Berman will thus have feet on the ground; people pushing the interests of his stable, not least the likes of welterweight hotshot IBO champion Thulani Mbenge, who is already earmarked for an American debut next year.