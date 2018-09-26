Makhense to headline big tourney

Consistency has duly earned exciting boxing prospect Jabulani Makhense recognition from top boxing promoter Rodney Berman, who has given the 23-year-old fighter an opportunity to headline a tournament.

It is very rare that a boxer with only five fights will top a boxing programme.

But Berman, who jets out to Kiev in Ukraine this week to represent his elite fighters in the WBC's 56th Convention which starts on Sunday, said Makhense will take on Gift Bholo for the Gauteng welterweight title in a "Thunder and Frightening" bill at Emperors Palace on October 21.

The lanky right-handed boxer from Limpopo is undefeated in five fights. He won all four that Berman gave him in his previous tournaments in Kempton Park.

Makhense's promising career is guided in Pretoria by former SA, WBU and IBO cruiserweight champion Sebastiaan Rothmann.

"I've been watching this kid and I think he's got something, so it is proper that we build him slowly,' said Berman, who also promised to push hard for IBO welterweight champion Thulani Mbenge to get a better rating with the WBC that has currently slotted him in 14th spot in the division.

"I'm very anxious that IBO cruiserweight champion Kevin Lerena remains in the WBC's top 10 bracket." He is currently rated number 8.

Rothmann, who was also promoted by Berman, said he knew Bholo well.

"He is a good fighter but I think Jabulani is better," he said. "We will be able to beat Gift next month."

Popular former mixed martial arts champion Boyd Allen will make his long-awaited debut in boxing against Lybon Ntshani while cruiserweight newcomer Keaton Gomes will take on Wikus Ludeke.