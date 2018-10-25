Ricardo Malajika was so impressive on his professional debut at the weekend that promoter Rodney Berman is already talking about getting him a title bout soon.

Malajika‚ a six-time national amateur champion in various age groups all the way to senior‚ won his first paid bout in the junior-bantamweight division on a first-round knockout.

Before the fight trainer Anton Gilmore was already talking about Malajika being his first world champion‚ and now Berman is a believer too.

He has already pencilled Malajika into the undercard of his end-of-year bash that includes the rematch between Tommy Oosthuizen and Thabiso Mchunu‚ and Tulz Mbenge making the second defence of his IBO welterweight title.

Berman is talking about Malajika fighting for a title in his third bout‚ which could be on the same bill as veteran female fighter Noni Tenge in February.

“I don’t know which title yet‚” said Berman. “Maybe the ABU‚ or the WBC silver or international title. I’ll see what’s available.

“He was very impressive.”

Malajika is set to face Tebogo Makwala over four rounds on December 8‚ with former MMA fighters Wade Groth and Boyd Allen also on the card.

“I don’t know why but I’m actually feeling nervous for this fight‚” Malajika said.