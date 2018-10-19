Ntuthu's effort is bigger than awards

Promoter Thembalethu Ntuthu says he is not staging a five-championship tournament at Orient Theatre on Sunday merely because he wants to win an award at the end of

the year.

The East London-based promoter said it was about time his Rumble Africa Boxing promotion upped its game.

"It is all about growth, one cannot remain newcomer forever," Ntuthu said.

He staged his first tournament in 2014 on a weekend which had three tournaments.

The Friday and Saturday tournaments were staged by Ayanda Matiti and Andile Sdinile, respectively.

There were concerns that Ntuthu's maiden tourney could flop in terms of attendance but surprisingly it attracted the biggest crowd.

Azinga Fuzile made a compelling debut, pummelling veteran Sbusiso Khumalo with ease over eight rounds.