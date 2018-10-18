Knapp faces Ntshingila in battle of unbeaten novices

Hot boxing prospect Roarke Knapp is back from the UK, where he spent four months without action.

The 20-year-old novice who announced his star potential with a share of the spoils against the more experienced Eric Kapia Mukadi in May, had gone to the country of his origin to further his boxing career.

But things did not go according to his expectations and the youngster is back in Edenvale.

His local promoter, Andre Thysse, announced yesterday that Knapp will be in action at Carnival City in Brakpan on December 7.

Knapp - whose topsy-turvy eight-rounder with Mukadi had all the attributes of a contender for fight of the year - will take on Linda Ntshingila from the Team Dida stable of trainer Pius "Mr Hercules" Dipheko.