Knapp faces Ntshingila in battle of unbeaten novices
Hot boxing prospect Roarke Knapp is back from the UK, where he spent four months without action.
The 20-year-old novice who announced his star potential with a share of the spoils against the more experienced Eric Kapia Mukadi in May, had gone to the country of his origin to further his boxing career.
But things did not go according to his expectations and the youngster is back in Edenvale.
His local promoter, Andre Thysse, announced yesterday that Knapp will be in action at Carnival City in Brakpan on December 7.
Knapp - whose topsy-turvy eight-rounder with Mukadi had all the attributes of a contender for fight of the year - will take on Linda Ntshingila from the Team Dida stable of trainer Pius "Mr Hercules" Dipheko.
Knapp is undefeated after seven bouts, with five knockouts, while Ntshingila also remains undefeated after four fights.
Their bout will be contested in the junior-middleweight class but Thysse says Knapp will campaign in the welterweight class in future.
"He is very short for the junior-middleweight class. I think he's got all the tools, class and power to not only to campaign but win titles at welterweight," said Thysse.
Knapp and Congolese Mukadi, who is trained by Rocky Weinstein, went at each other from the word go but the action in Turffontein, Johannesburg really started to heat up from round four.
The gladiators were given a standing ovation and earned a bonus of R5000 each.