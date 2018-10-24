Dino content at his 'obscure' Chinese team

Dino Ndlovu's choice of overseas clubs has not always appealed to local football fans, but the Bafana Bafana striker is more concerned about leaving his mark on foreign land.

The 28-year-old currently turns out for Chinese League One outfit Hangzhou Greentown, and they are on the verge of promotion to the elite league, otherwise known as the Super League.

Ndlovu previously had stints in Israel and Azerbaijan, where he helped Qarabag qualify for the Uefa Champions League for the first time ever last year.

The Klerksdorp-born, North West, marksman is two games away from helping Hangzhou return to top-flight football. He has scored 18 goals in 22 appearances following his ?750000 (R12.3m) move, and he feels sealing promotion would mean repaying the club.

"Everyone has their own perception and conclusions about football, especially the SA media and fans.

"But the one thing I can tell them is that the second [division] leagues, anywhere in the world, are the toughest and even with the NFD (SA's national first division), you know how it is," Ndlovu said.