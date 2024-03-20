Mosiako chases more glory on the road in new hometown

After breaking the 28-minute barrier for the first time in his adopted hometown last year, Thabang Mosiako is set to return to the scene of his triumph for as he confirms his participation in the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10K on Sunday April 7. He aims to repeat his stellar performance.
“I’m really excited about the first Series race of the season because it is a local race [taking place in Gqeberha] for us in the Ikhamva camp and for other runners from the Eastern Cape. We are really excited about the series,” said Mosiako.
Since that breakthrough performance in ‘The Friendly City’ last April, the 29-year-old has gone on to break 28-minutes on two more occasions, which included a personal best 27:45 clocking in France last November.
He also became the second fastest South African over the half-marathon distance when he placed 6th in a time of 59:52 at the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Latvia. Having backed up that 21km lifetime best with 1:01:42 at the Lisbon half-marathon last Sunday, Mosiako is pleased with his early season shape.
He said: “Consistency, consistency, consistency! That’s what we preach in our group. ,” confirmed Mosiako. “Coach always tells us to keep consistent and make sure that you stay closer to the time that you ran previously. I can say that consistency is the culture of our group.”
Training under coach Mike Mbambani in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, Mosiako’s decision to run the Gqeberha 10K sets up a mouthwatering clash against SA 10km record holder Precious Mashele and Kabelo Mulaudzi who have already confirmed their participation in the hotly anticipated race.
But Mosiako has downplayed that showdown saying that he is focused on his own race. “I’m still trying to shape my PB’s. I will be happy with anything that I can get from the race because it will be my first 10km race of the season,” added Mosiako, who has moved his base from Gauteng to Gqeberha in Mulaudzi.
Mosiako chases more glory on the road in new hometown
Improved time on athlete’s mind for Run Your City 10K series first race
Image: gavin ryan
After breaking the 28-minute barrier for the first time in his adopted hometown last year, Thabang Mosiako is set to return to the scene of his triumph for as he confirms his participation in the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10K on Sunday April 7. He aims to repeat his stellar performance.
“I’m really excited about the first Series race of the season because it is a local race [taking place in Gqeberha] for us in the Ikhamva camp and for other runners from the Eastern Cape. We are really excited about the series,” said Mosiako.
Since that breakthrough performance in ‘The Friendly City’ last April, the 29-year-old has gone on to break 28-minutes on two more occasions, which included a personal best 27:45 clocking in France last November.
He also became the second fastest South African over the half-marathon distance when he placed 6th in a time of 59:52 at the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Latvia. Having backed up that 21km lifetime best with 1:01:42 at the Lisbon half-marathon last Sunday, Mosiako is pleased with his early season shape.
He said: “Consistency, consistency, consistency! That’s what we preach in our group. ,” confirmed Mosiako. “Coach always tells us to keep consistent and make sure that you stay closer to the time that you ran previously. I can say that consistency is the culture of our group.”
Training under coach Mike Mbambani in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, Mosiako’s decision to run the Gqeberha 10K sets up a mouthwatering clash against SA 10km record holder Precious Mashele and Kabelo Mulaudzi who have already confirmed their participation in the hotly anticipated race.
But Mosiako has downplayed that showdown saying that he is focused on his own race. “I’m still trying to shape my PB’s. I will be happy with anything that I can get from the race because it will be my first 10km race of the season,” added Mosiako, who has moved his base from Gauteng to Gqeberha in Mulaudzi.
SA trio clinch team bronze at world half-marathon champs
Kabelo now targets hat-trick of 10km wins
Precious Mashele grabs SA 10km record in Gqeberha
Top athletes target Joburg 10km race
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos