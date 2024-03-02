×

Prudence Sekgodiso opens season in swift style with Olympic qualifier

02 March 2024 - 15:55
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Prudence Sekgodiso in action at the world championships in Budapest last year.
Prudence Sekgodiso in action at the world championships in Budapest last year.
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Prudence Sekgodiso became the fifth South African woman to achieve an automatic Olympic qualifying time as she finished first in the 800m at a league meet in Pretoria on Saturday.

Sekgodiso, the second-fastest local woman of all time behind Caster Semenya in the two-lap race, clocked an impressive 1 min 58.05 sec personal best.

It was the eighth occasion she had dipped under two minutes since 2022 and augurs well for the year ahead, with the focus being the Paris Games from July 27 to August 11.

She was way ahead of second-placed finisher Oratile Nowe of Botswana, who finished more than two seconds slower in 2:00.22.

To go so fast running out in front right at the start of the season suggests Sekgodiso has even more speed in the tank; all her previous sub-two-minute runs came in May, June and August.

