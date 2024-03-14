Top SA personalities will be among the 15,000 field of runners that will put their fitness to the test at the JP Morgan Corporate Challenge that takes place at the Wanderers Club tonight (6.30pm).
SA personalities and Laureus Ambassadors such as sprinting sensation Akani Simbine, Springbok legends Morne du Plessis and Bryan Habana, former Proteas netballer Dumisani Chauke, media personality Elana Afrika, mountaineering duo Saray Khumalo and Deshun Deysel, will be among the runners that will join thousands of employees from over 350 companies, at this road-running event.
Motshidisi Mohono, the bubbly and talented SuperSport rugby broadcaster, will join the other ambassadors as she also laces her running shoes as one of the new faces for the annual 5.6km corporate race this year, for her maiden appearance at the race.
“I’m truly honoured to be among the thousands that will lace up for this annual event. To be among the list of South African sporting greats is also an honour in itself. Through my involvement in sport and representing Laureus Sports for Good Foundation in South Africa, together with these other fantastic ambassadors, has shown how sport has the power to change and bring positivity in society and in young people’s lives,” said Mohono.
Meanwhile, road users and the public are alerted to temporary road restrictions for the race, which will go through the suburbs of Melrose and Birdhaven.
The restrictions have been approved by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department to ensure the safety of the participants as well as creating minimal traffic disruptions in the areas.
"There will be temporary road restrictions commencing from as early as 8am until 8pm on the day within the Rosebank, Melrose and Birdhaven precinct. Trained red and green bib race traffic marshals will be in place to manage all key intersections along the race route," organisers said.
Sporting greats line up for corporate race
Habana, Simbine set to take on 5.6 km JP Morgan
Image: Roger Sedres
