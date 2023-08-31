Running in the colours of the Boxer Athletics Club, Kabelo Seboko-Mulaudzi made it two wins from two starts after winning both the Absa Run Your City Durban 10km in July and the inaugural Tshwane 10km last Sunday. Now the 25-year-old athlete is on the hunt for his third win in three starts when he tackles the Joburg 10km on September 24.
Kabelo now targets hat-trick of 10km wins
Athlete sets eyes on Joburg leg after triumphs
Image: Tobias Ginsberg
Running in the colours of the Boxer Athletics Club, Kabelo Seboko-Mulaudzi made it two wins from two starts after winning both the Absa Run Your City Durban 10km in July and the inaugural Tshwane 10km last Sunday. Now the 25-year-old athlete is on the hunt for his third win in three starts when he tackles the Joburg 10km on September 24.
“I am really happy with my shape right now. This has been a good year for me after my wins in Durban and Tshwane,” said Seboko-Mulaudzi.
The Durban 10km was his big breakthrough after battling with injury for much of 2022. There he became only the sixth SA athlete to break the magical 28-minute barrier for 10km and his confidence is now sky high.
“After Durban, I am really confident about my racing and in Tshwane, when we went through 5km at a slower pace, I knew I could win there too. So, I am really looking forward to Johannesburg on September 24.”
Seboko-Mulaudzi upset some of his more illustrious compatriots in Durban when he beat former SA 10km record holder, Stephen Mokoka, and fellow sub-28 minute 10km athlete, Thabang Mosiako. Seboko-Mulaudzi clocked 27:56 to become the sixth athlete to break 28 minutes and the fifth fastest ever South African.
“Kabelo has injected a dose of exciting competition into the Absa Run Your City series,” said Michael Meyer, managing director of Stillwater Sports. “His consecutive victories have showcased his remarkable talent. He’s improved notably with each race.”
– Sowetan Reporter
