Soweto Marathon thrills runners and residents alike
Ethiopians dominate the People's Race
This year’s edition of the 42km Soweto Marathon proved that the race is still one of the most unique sporting events in the SA sporting calendar.
The politics of the broadcasting rights that dominated the talks leading up to the race on Sunday did not deter road running enthusiasts from all over the country.
The road leading to the race venue FNB Stadium at Nasrec was busy very early on Sunday, mostly with the runners driving or being driven to the stadium for the 5.30am starting time. The SA national anthem played out loudly to welcome the return of the People’s Race after a two-year Covid-19 hiatus.
The men’s marathon was quite eventful. The race took shape after 10km where Sikhumbuzo Seme took the lead in Kliptown, he was running at a ferocious pace.
Impressed with the way he commanded the race, road running insider Matshelane Mamabolo called renowned trainer Michael Seme to ask if he was related to the runner. He would reveal that Sikhumbuzo is his son, Mamabolo told him that his son was in the lead. That bit of news did not land well with the father as Sponge, as Seme is affectionately known in athletics, felt taking the lead by his son was not part of the race plan.
Skhumbuzo would relinquish the lead right after the Moroka police station, where he was passed by Ethiopia's Gadisa Bekele Gutama. Gutama dominated the field, leading from the hills of Koma Street right up to Jabulani, where he took east turn to Dube. Gutama continued to lead the race through Orlando and Noordgesig where he was just 7km from the finish.
But with the FNB Stadium just 4km away, Gutama was overhauled by compatriot Daba Ifa Debele who had other plans for the R250,000 first prize. Debele eventually won the 2022 Soweto Marathon in 2:18:58, followed by Guatama (2:19:27) with Lesotho’s Tsepo Ramashamole taking third place (2:20:21).
The women’s podium was an all-Ethiopian affair after Chaltu Bedo Negashu won the race in 2:40:56 and the R250,000. Countrywomen Amelework Fikadu Bosho (2:43:14) and Tinebebe Nebiyu Ali (2:44:14) completed the top three.
Adele Broodryk was the first SA women home when she finished in the ninth place.
