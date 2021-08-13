Lack of races sees Kelehe swapping running shoes for books

With the uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, former Comrades Marathon winner Gift Kelehe is preparing for life after running.

The outspoken runner said he is starting to lose interest in running because of the shortage of races. He wants to further his studies to be able to provide for his family.

“I am doing a four-month course and I will graduate to other ranks when completed. After completing, I will qualify to be a traffic officer. I want to study to higher ranks. I am getting old and cannot rely on running forever. Sponsors are selective and do not want to sponsor runners like me because there are no races available,” explained Kelehe, who is studying for a diploma in traffic policing.

The North West-born runner said it is a mission to get a sponsor during a pandemic. He does not receive monthly stipends because he has no sponsor, and he said that if it was not for his job as a physical facilitator of the Road Traffic Management Corporation, he would go to bed on an empty stomach.

The elite runner said only a few athletes receive relief funding from the minister of sports office and athletes like him without sponsors rely on their day job when not running to earn a living.

“You will never get a relief fund in this country. I have given up and decided to focus on my work and studies. I do not see a mass race happening anytime soon. We are affected by the shortage of long-distance races in the country,” added Kelehe.

With the Comrades race being cancelled for the second year in a row because of the pandemic, Kelehe, who won the ultimate human race in 2015, said there were no guarantees that it would take place next year. The Two Oceans and Soweto Marathon suffered a similar fate, and as a result, the ultra-marathon runners are severely affected without races and have no hope.

“The stop-start in sport is frustrating us. I have not run a race this year, and there is no hope. It is costly to organise a marathon during Covid-19. The sooner we accept that, the better. I have learned that education is the key. I want to earn a living, and it is hard to do that without running for the whole year,” Kelehe told Sowetan yesterday.